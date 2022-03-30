Shatta Wale – 1 : Burnaboy – 0! Shatta Wale trolls Nigeria after Ghana’s massive win!

After setting the agenda on lack of support from the Nigerian music industry in December 2021, Shatta Wale has trolled Nigerians over their world cup qualifier loss to Ghana Black Stars.

In a video post shared by the artiste on his Snapchat that has since gone viral, the SM Boss said the Ghana-Nigeria match was a game that couldn’t be manipulated hence Nigerians should deal with the outcome.

“When it comes to reality, reality, you can’t come and tell us that someone is better than somebody. Put them one on one and watch something…[sings]…[laughs]…you think football is a game you can manipulate? We are watching it live.

“You can record your own video at home and claim you are topping charts, that’s nothing we understand but football is the reality,” he mocked.

Shatta Wale’s comment was born out of the March 29, 2022, game between Ghana and Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Pls the promoters calling to host me in nigeria ,I hope you guys know am a comedian/musician not a boxer 😂🤣



I love Nigerians 😂😂❤️❤️❤️🥂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 30, 2022

The game ended 1-1 but Ghana qualified based on the away goal rule having held Nigeria to a goalless draw, Friday.

Nigerian fans discontented by the 1-1 tie stormed the field and sparked a riot leading to the death of one Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) official.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.