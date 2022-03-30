May God have mercy on my enemies cos I won’t! – Eno Barony states after deleting all posts on IG

Following her hiatus after being the first female to be crowned both 3Music Awards & VGMA Rapper of the Year, Eno Barony has launched a new look after deleting all her posts on Instagram.

Award-winning female rapper, Eno Barony appeared to be on a little music break in the last few months following all the hype and the buzz she enjoyed in the music space earlier last year.

After the short period of staying quiet and not releasing new songs to entertain people who enjoy her unique style of rapping, Eno Barony is ready to bounce back.

On the morning of March 29, 2022, the ‘Ay3 Ka’ hitmaker took to her Instagram page to release a fresh set of bold photos.

The fresh photos which come with a subtle shade as a caption have Eno Barony wearing a beautiful black attire with a cap wearing and orange hair as well.

Check out the photos which are captioned: ‘MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON MY ENEMIES CUZ I WONT ????’

