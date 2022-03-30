fbpx
Kelvynboy's 'Down Flat' also enters Billboard U.S. Afrobeat Songs Chart at #22!

Ghana Music to the world!!!

Kelvynboy's 'Down Flat' also enters Billboard U.S. Afrobeat Songs Chart at #22!
Photo Credit: Kelvynboy/Twitter

Billboard on Tuesday, March 29, launched its very own Afrobeats Songs Chart which ranks the 50 most popular Afrobeats songs in the United States & it includes Kelvynboy’s ‘Down Flat’.

Music producer Nektunez made it to the list with his hit song Amenor Amapiano feteauing Goya Menor. The song debuted at number seven.

Also making the list is Afrobeats singer Kelvyn Boy. His song “Down Flat’, which has been making waves in the past weeks, debuted on the chart at number 22.

Nektunez and Kelvyn Boy are the only Ghanaians on the chart after its launch.

Most of the songs are by Nigerian artistes.

Leading the inaugural list, dated April 2, is “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” by Nigeria’s CKay, which was originally released in 2019 and has recently been boosted by a string of international remixes as a result of its virality on TikTok. 

According to Billboard, data from Luminate, formerly MRC Data, shows the track drew 4.7 million official U.S. streams in the March 18-24 tracking week.

CKay’s hit song Emiliana also debut on the list at number 10.

Rounding out the initial Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs top five are Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s “Peru,” at No. 2; Wizkid’s “Essence,” featuring Justin Bieber and Tems, at No. 3; Omah Lay and Bieber’s’ “Attention,” at No. 4; and Tems’ “Free Mind,” at No. 5.

Tems leads with eight entries on the survey, highlighted by her featured turn on Wizkid’s “Essence” and her own “Free Mind.”

Wizkid follows with six chart entries. Burna Boy has five, Rema, four, and Davido. Check out the full first Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart here.

