fbpx
Top Stories

We broke boundaries & rules to inspire a lot of female artistes – Abrewa Nana

The real Ghanaian music Queen and trailblazer!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
We broke boundaries & rules to inspire a lot of female artistes - Abrewa Nana
We broke boundaries & rules to inspire a lot of female artistes - Abrewa Nana

Ace female Hiplife Legend, Dorcas Opoku Dakwa aka Abrewa Nana has said that she feels very happy to have inspired a lot of female artistes in the Ghana music scene.

According to the singer and songwriter who was one of the first female artistes in the Hiplife regime, she gave most females the hope and courage to believe in themselves.

Abrewa Nana made these remarks on the Kastle Entertainment Show when she was responding to a question about her legacy as a female artiste in the Ghanaian music industry.

“I feel very proud that because of me someone could say that I can do what this lady is doing and truly I’ve inspired a lot of people to do it,” she said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

“I gave them the hope to believe in themselves that they could also do it because it wasn’t easy for us in those days when we broke boundaries and broke rules,” she added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

She continued, “So I’ve done my part and I’m glad others are also continuing from where we got to but I’m very happy I inspired a lot of female artistes in the Ghana music scene”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Pappy Kojo snitches on M.anifest & Yvonne Nelson in Twitter banter with Sam George!

Pappy Kojo snitches on M.anifest & Yvonne Nelson in Twitter banter with Sam George!

4 days ago
KobbyRockz announces date for CashOut 3

KobbyRockz announces date for CashOut 3

4 days ago
I want to feature Joe Mettle on my next EP & enter into real estate with over 1000 apartments - Yaw Tog

I want to feature Joe Mettle on my next EP & enter into real estate with over 1000 apartments – Yaw Tog

5 days ago
Divorce only exposes your weakness - Empress Gifty says as she shares a throwback picture ahead of TREC 2022

Divorce only exposes your weakness – Empress Gifty says as she shares a throwback picture ahead of TREC 2022

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker