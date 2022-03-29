Our OB Van mixer went off until we prayed; we had Sarkodie in mind for the rain stage not Blacko – Sadiq Abdulai, CEO 3Music Networks

3Music Networks Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sadiq Adulai has opened up on how prayers saved the day after a major setback & how Sarkodie was supposed to be the one performing with the rain effect.

Before 3 Music Awards was set in motion, the event had to be on hold for almost forty minutes.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, the mixer used in the OB Van had gone off entirely and their backup mixer also failed to work.

He said he almost lost it because it was going to affect the whole production and the beautiful event they had set out to produce.

Sadiq Abdulai who was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM indicated that he had to call his father to call on the Chief Imam for prayers to be said for the team at 3 Music.

Although it was late in the night his father obliged and reached out to the Chief Imam.

The team working on the production he said also went on their knees to pray to God for a miracle since both their main plan and the backup plan was backfiring.

“I went into my car to pray, Tony and co went to pray. Tony said everybody should go and pray. I went into my car to also pray.

So whiles praying my dad called me and said it was a temporal setback and that everything will come to normal and we will come back great.

So a few minutes later one of the guys came and hit the car to tell me we are back. Fortunately, the guy who did the OB Van is an investor so he was speaking to the technicians within the 40 minutes to one hour when we were off,” he told Abeiku Santana.

Furthermore, the Chief Executive Officer of the 3muisc Awards event Baba Sadiq Abu has revealed that the viral rain performance by Black Sherif was prepared for rapper Sarkodie.

According to Baba Sadiq, the stage with the raindrops was prepared solely for rapper Sarkodie. He told Abieku Santana on Okay FM that they had Sarkodie in mind when building that stage.

Baba Sadiq disclosed that when the stage was built, the board communicated with Sarkodie and his team to discuss the idea and how the performance would be however, there was an unfinished business they were yet to resolve.

According to Baba Sadiq, Sarkodie’s team was unsure if the rapper would be in town by then. It came up that Sarkodie would have to travel out of the country.

That intro performance from @blacksherif_ got everyone charged up. 🔥🔥



Checkout highlights from the #3musicawards22. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8CPhdqksci — #3MusicAwards22 (@3musicAwards) March 29, 2022

He added that the two teams agreed to go in for another artist thereby getting Black Sherif to take up the slot.

One of the videos that went viral on social media was the rainfall performance by the “Second Sermon” hitmaker Black Sherif as he took the audience to another level of excitement as he mounted the stage to perform.

5 different stages, 270 man crew, 19 individual talents, 42 choristers (12 for Blacko & 30 for gospel bloc), 30 dancers, two bands, 1200 live guests, one night #3MusicAwards22 #NoGutsNoGlory pic.twitter.com/tGpY6FqAXY — Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu (@sadiqabdulaiabu) March 27, 2022

