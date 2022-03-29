Osayo sings about what keeps him going on Motivation

Osayo, a talented Ghanaian singer, has officially released his debut single for the year 2022 titled Motivation.

On “Motivation” the former Black Avenue Muzik artist speaks about what keeps his spirit alive and moving on a daily basis while thanking God, his mother, father, and family for the empowerment.

Motivation was produced by the artist himself and RonyTurnMeUp.

Osayo is an R&B/Afrobeats artist who has collaborated with well-known artists S3fa, rapper D-Black, and others over the years.

He’s also known for producing hits like Me & You, Let’s Me, Force, Lover Letter, Kumi Preku, and others.

Osayo had been listed on trending news with the likes of 2Pac, Sister Deborah & Adina as well as being endorsed by DJ Mensah, Sarkodie’s DJ.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.