Caroline Sampson & Abeiku Santana bemoan absence of some artistes at 3Music Awards 2022!

Renowned Media personalities, Caroline Sampson & Abeiku Santana have roasted artistes whim failed to show up at 3Music Awards.

Ghanaian media personality, Caroline Sampson has castigated Ghanaian musicians who mostly refuse to show up for events after they have been billed or invited to grace the occasion.

In a tweet, Caroline intimated that it is very wrong of Ghanaian artistes to snub events after organizers have gone through tons of distress to organize the show just to make it a success.

She registered her sentiments by saying that she is of hope that Ghanaian musicians find what they are looking for in the Ghanaian music industry because there should be a tangible explanation why some of them refuse to attend events.

I really hope GH artistes find whatever they are looking for in this industry some day cos not taking events organized for you seriously by not showing up IS NOT IT. shalom. — Caroline SAMPSON (@caroline4real) March 27, 2022

Well, it would be vividly recalled that some Ghanaian musicians who were nominated at the just-ended 3Music Awards had their awards taken for them on their behalf.

These musicians for one reason or the other failed to show up at the event and there was no reason communicated to the public about their absence.

Caroline finds it very distressing and harsh for these musicians to miss out on such events, disregarding the efforts of the organizers.

She wrote; I really hope GH artistes find whatever they are looking for in this industry some day cos not taking events organized for you seriously by not showing up IS NOT IT. shalom.

Moreover, Abeiku Santana has lost his cool as he lambasts musicians who were nominated for 3Music Awards and failed to honor the invitation for reasons better known to them.

According to him, it was so uncultured of some Ghana artistes who were nominated in the various categories at the 3Music Music Awards and were duly notified about the event yet failed or refused to honor the invitation.

This was after Abeiku Santana described the 3Music Awards as the best over the just-ended Oscars in Hollywood.

Abeiku further stated that a time is coming whereby musicians will beg for tickets just to attend the 3Music Awards show, hence there is the need for them to accord the platform the necessary respect by honoring their invitation especially when they have been nominated for awards.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.