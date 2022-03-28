Stonebwoy reps Ghana at AfroNation Puerto Rico; share a passionate hug with WizKid after performance!

While being crowned the Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the Year at the just ended 3Music Awards, Stonebwoy was repping the motherland with an exceptional performance at ‘AFRONATION’ event in Puerto Rico.

The artiste shared his performance in a recent video via his Instagram page, where he was spotted performing his feature with Keri Hilson, ‘Nominate,’ to a charged-up crowd who sang along during his performance.

In a caption, the ‘Nominate’ crooner said “Far from home but still representing! ???????? @afronation.us Until Next Time. Puerto Rico ???????? was Lit.”

This will be the second time this year the dancehall artiste has been spotted outside of Ghana on an international stage.

On March 5, 2022, Stonebwoy joined Davido at the O2 Arena for the Nigerian maestro’s concert which had over 20,000 people in attendance.

The massive performance delivered by the Ghanaian artiste was considered one of the most memorable performances to go down in history because Davido used the grande platform to wish the dancehall act a happy birthday after his performance.

Wizkid hugs @stonebwoy after his performance at AfroNation Puerto Rico 🇵🇷



Real recognize real Ghana 🇬🇭 Nigeria 🇳🇬💥💥#JahAlone pic.twitter.com/IrgjjjGkzE — JahAlone (@AlfredMarfo_) March 28, 2022

Stonebwoy shared a summary of his O2 Arena appearance on Instagram where he was wearing an all-white two-piece attire and a white sneaker to match.

On March 6, 2022, which was Ghana’s Independence Day, Stonebwoy also mounted the O2 Indigo Arena along with KiDi and Kuami Eugene for their first-ever show outside Ghana but in the UK.

.@stonebwoy representing Ghana at @afronation Puerto Rico with an incredible performance 🔥



pic.twitter.com/cr6ItiibNy — MUSE AFRICA (@muse_africa) March 27, 2022

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.