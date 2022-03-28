fbpx
Top Stories

Relive Black Sherif’s dripping wet rain effect performance right before sweeping 4 awards!

New music out from the Sherif this Thursday! log on here to be the first to listen!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 26 mins ago
Relive Black Sherif's dripping wet rain effect performance right before sweeping 4 awards!
Photo Credit: @TheSeyram/twitter

As an appeasing act for the over 3-hour delay, 3Music Awards 2022 attendees witnessed an exclusive rainfall on stage during Black Sherif’s performance.

That particular moment of creativity was captured when the ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker was performing one of his ‘yet-to-be-released’ tracks.

Clad in his usual durag and a black body-hugging mesh top with a pair of trousers to match, ‘Blacko’ was in high spirits as he delivered an energetic and well-put-together show.

Backed by a couple of dancers, he delivered a live performance of his back-to-back hits including First and Second Sermon and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Excerpts of Black Sherif’s performance which went viral have since garnered positive reactions online.

Meanwhile, the fast-rising Ghanaian superstar swept four awards at the 3Music Awards ceremony held on March 26, 2022.

These include; Breakthrough Act of The Year, Hip Life/Hip Hop Act Of The Year, Hip Hop Song of the (second sermon), and Song Of The Year (Second Sermon).

The 3Music Awards held at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Center saw the likes of KiDi, Cina Soul, Akwaboah, Kuami Eugene, Kelvynboy among others put up spectacular performances.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 26 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

I should have been in the Album/EP of the Year, Male Vocalist & Artiste of the Year categories - Mr Drew

I should have been in the Album/EP of the Year, Male Vocalist & Artiste of the Year categories – Mr Drew

4 days ago
Coded of 4x4 fame in near fistfight with blogger Nkonkonsa live at Neat FM studio!

Coded of 4×4 fame in near fistfight with blogger Nkonkonsa live at Neat FM studio!

5 days ago
Nana Aba Anamoah & Abeiku Santana express disgust at VGMA board for Kofi Kinaata, Fameye snub from AoY category

Nana Aba Anamoah & Abeiku Santana express disappointment at VGMA board for Kofi Kinaata, Fameye snub from AoY category

5 days ago
I never made "Ghanaian Youth are lazy" comment - KK Fosu

I never made “Ghanaian Youth are lazy” comment – KK Fosu

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker