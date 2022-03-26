fbpx
Dancehall star, Larruso drops the official video for; Send Dem

Watch the official video of “Send Dem” by Larruso, directed by Chris Figer.

Photo Credit: JSE

New Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight, Ridwan Abdul Rafiu is popularly known as Larruso has released the official music video for his latest street single “Send Dem” produced by Beatz Dakay.

In the Chris Figer directed video shot on location in Accra, Ghana, the dancehall star journeys to his enemy’s territory, conquering, and eliminating his competition to reclaim his top spot in his community.

With sterling creative lyrics, the dancehall crooner affirms that he is lyrically competent and should not be associated with crime.

Larruso has proven his creative prowess by switching genres and maintaining a firm spot amongst other prolific artists recording and performing the reggae and dancehall musical genre.

