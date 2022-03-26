Accra FM drivetime host, Doctor Kay out with debut single; Ebe Ye De

Ghanaian On-Air-Personality Doctor Kay has ventured into mainstream music with his debut single titled Ebe Ye De (AsaaseAban).

Doctor Kay is a radio personality with years of media experience and is currently the drive time host for Accra based radio station, Accra FM.

He officially joins the exclusive club of presenters who have ventured into the music making business.

Doctor Kay teamed up with an impressive array of talents to give fans a hip-hop and hip-life fusion single.

The single features Kwame Nkansah, Nana Ansah, KGe and Kwayku Sampson, with production credits going to exBrainBeats.

Ebe Ye De is gearing up to be the official anthem for the celebration of this year’s Easter Festivities.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.