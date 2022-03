LIVE: Watch the 3 Music Awards 2022

The wait is over. You voted and the results for the 3 Music Awards 2022 have been finally announced at a plush ceremony.

We bring to you live updates of the 3 Music Awards 2022 which is taking place at the Grand Arena of the AICC.

Watch the proceedings LIVE.

List of winners

NASCO NEXT RATED ACT OF THE YEAR

AFROBEATS/AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Na Today – Okese1

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

BEST FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR

DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR

KiDi

FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR

BEST DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Faculty

BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

GROUP OF THE YEAR

R2Bees

HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

SONG OF THE YEAR

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

AFRICAN SONG OF THE YEAR

Essence by WizKid

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Happy Day – Sarkodie

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

HIPLIFE/HIPHOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

RAPPER OF THE YEAR

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Touch It by KiDi

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

EP OF THE YEAR

Patience EP – Amerado

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

MOST STREAMED SONG OF THE YEAR

MOST STREAMED ACT OF THE YEAR

BEST ALTERNATIVE ACT OF THE YEAR

Amaarae – Sad Girls love Money

FIRST LEGEND AWARD

MUSIC LEGENDS AWARDS

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR