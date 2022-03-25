Wendy Shay drops betting odds ahead of Ghana/Nigeria match; Sista Afia to drop ‘Asuoden’ remix tonight if Ghana wins!

Ghanaian female music queens, Wendy Shay & Sista Afia have commented on their expectations ahead of Ghana’s crucial match with Nigeria today.

Wendy Shay has dropped her predictions for the upcoming match between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Ghanaian female artist is confident that Ghana will emerge victorious with two goals to one in the impending game in Kumasi.

At the time of writing this editorial, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have landed in Kumasi, Ghana for the first leg of the World Cup qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Ghana 2 : Nigeria 1

Who go bet? — Wendy Shay (@wendyshaygh) March 23, 2022

Well, it seems Wendy Shay is exercising her prophetic skills as she sees her motherland clocking their first victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

She believes the game will end with Ghana having 2 goals and Nigeria, 1.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian songstress, Francisca Gawugah, popularly known as Sista Afia has vowed to drop a remix version of her “Asuoden” song if the Ghana Black Stars wins the Super Eagles of Nigeria in today’s match.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be kicking off at exactly 7:30 PM at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ashanti Region as they play off the first leg of the World Cup qualifiers.

Black Stars can't loose today, I'm dropping a remix of Asuoden if we win against Nigeria. If we don't, hmm, sorry to say but the remix will be added to the songs in my archive and won't be out, at least not now. Black Stars ⭐️ SHINE ON US 🏆🏆🏆 🇬🇭 🇬🇭 🇬🇭 ✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/j3ELooWYBr — #Asuoden Ft Kuami Eugene Out Now (@sista_afia) March 25, 2022

The Nigerian national team earlier arrived in Kumasi ahead of the game as they prepare to face off the Ghana Black Stars in today’s match.

Well, Sista Afia has vowed to release a remix version of her “Asuoden” song which features Kuami Eugene should the Black Stars win against the Super Eagles.

However, should Ghana lose in the game, she would add the remix o her archives and might never release it until further notice.

I'll add 2 more artists to the remix if we win both matches 🇬🇭🇬🇭 https://t.co/TiLJYpEQrz — #Asuoden Ft Kuami Eugene Out Now (@sista_afia) March 25, 2022

She wrote; Black Stars can’t loose today, I’m dropping a remix of Asuoden if we win against Nigeria. If we don’t, hmm, sorry to say but the remix will be added to the songs in my archive and won’t be out, at least not now. Black Stars SHINE ON US

