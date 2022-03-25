Pappy Kojo snitches on M.anifest & Yvonne Nelson in Twitter banter with Sam George!

Pappy Kojo has been the centre of attraction on the blue bird app recently after squaring it off with renowned Member of Parliament & Anti-LGBTQ+ activist, Sam George.

Pappy Kojo has labeled A-list rapper M.anifest as yawa (colloquially means he’s whack) after Sam George when he said ‘I’m off to listen to good music made in by @manifestive’ during their ongoing feud that has saturated social media.

That part the lawmaker hurled at him has infuriated him much to the core, prompting him to drag M.anifest into the fray and brand him as a substandard rapper when we all know the opposite wields truism.

Guys make u guys no fear Sam George he’s just like one of us growing up both of us had women hairstyle growing up , he’s just a bully now cos he’s an mp but being an mp don’t mean you should come and search for fanbase on twitter pic.twitter.com/pr1LbLSrpa — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 25, 2022

In the first sequel to their back and forth banter, Sam George had told the Fante rapper thus;

Welcome to the game, over 6 months late. Damn, your processor is freaking slow. Took you this long to process?Guess I understand now why your musical career is long dead and buried and you’re still not aware. I’m off to listen to good music made in by @manifestive. Cheers.

That was when Pappy had aimed this shot at him saying;

Nah honestly I think it wasn’t cool of Sam George to come at Deborah Vanessa , when I’m sure he get sisters , I’m going to eazily channel my energy to him when I’m done fighting the superstars & I lose.

As regards the M.anifest development, Pappy Kojo said the rapper he holds in high esteem has already badmouthed him (Sam George) to him together with actress Yvonne Nelson.

Pappy tweeted, “Ah @samgeorgegh but u paa you dieh e choose if you know your yawa manifest then Yvonne nelson come tell me anka u no go come play for twitter”.

