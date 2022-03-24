fbpx
Will Smith mentions Fuse ODG as King Of Afrobeats 

Will Smith mentions Fuse ODG ss King Of Afrobeats 
Photo Credit: Fuse ODG

Fuse ODG has been dubbed the King of Afrobeats by American actor Will Smith during a session on an episode of the Bel-Air Series.

Will Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor mentioned Fuse ODG’s name on a list of Kings Of Afrobeats during the Afrobeats session on the famous BelAir Series.

After mentioning Fuse’s name, he followed it by listing the further names including Aya Nakamura and Burna Boy.

Fuse ODG responded to the mention by posting the following;

Bel-Air, an American drama series, is a remake of the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and developed by Morgan Cooper, Malcolm Spellman, TJ Brady, and Rasheed Newson.

