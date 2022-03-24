Will Smith mentions Fuse ODG as King Of Afrobeats 

Fuse ODG has been dubbed the King of Afrobeats by American actor Will Smith during a session on an episode of the Bel-Air Series.

Will Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor mentioned Fuse ODG’s name on a list of Kings Of Afrobeats during the Afrobeats session on the famous BelAir Series.

After mentioning Fuse’s name, he followed it by listing the further names including Aya Nakamura and Burna Boy.

Fuse ODG responded to the mention by posting the following;

Raaaa Raaaa Raaaah what an honour to be mentioned in the modern version of your favourite childhood show Fresh Prince. repping for the culture…The New Africa is here and it's mad to see it come to fruition. It's a worldwide movement 🌍 NEW MUSIC COMING 💥#BelAir@willsmith pic.twitter.com/QL4IQRTSRD — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) March 10, 2022

Bel-Air, an American drama series, is a remake of the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and developed by Morgan Cooper, Malcolm Spellman, TJ Brady, and Rasheed Newson.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.