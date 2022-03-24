I want to feature Joe Mettle on my next EP & enter into real estate with over 1000 apartments – Yaw Tog

Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, well known as Yaw Tog has expressed his desire to feature Joe Mettle on a Gospel song off his upcoming EP & also to enter the real estate business with 1000 apartments.

Young rising musician and drill music champion, Yaw Tog says he wishes to feature award-winning Gospel singer Joe Mettle on his gospel song he is yet to release.

According to Yaw Tog, he loves to feature Joe Mettle because it is his songs he listens mostly.

“I love to enjoy his music. Anytime I sit in my manager’s car, we listen to his music, mostly “Bo no ne”, he said.

Speaking on Angel FM Kumasi on the show “Angel Drive” Yaw Tog explained that, he also chose Joe Mettle on the merit that his new song is an English tune so he thinks he (Joe Mettle) is the best for on the job.

Yaw Tog is yet to release an EP which according to him, his new release includes a Gospel song.

He also revealed that, he had the feeling of the award-winning Artiste within him while writing his new song yet to be released.

Furthermore, the rapper has revealed his intentions to move into the real estate industry to diversify his portfolio in making money.

Yaw Tog made his submission on the Angel FM drive time show with host, Ike de Unpredictable when he was quizzed about his plans aside from music.

He said: “Yeah, I have plans to become a landlord someday. I want to own about 1000 apartments”, he said when asked if he wish to own houses one day”

Despite the fact that Yaw Tog has stated his desire to acquire thousands of residential properties across the country, he has stated that they will only be available for rent and not for sale.

“I’m only going to rent them.” It brings money, so I’m putting a lot of my money into it,” Yaw Tog explained.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.