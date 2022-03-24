I should have been in the Album/EP of the Year, Male Vocalist & Artiste of the Year categories – Mr Drew

Andrew Nii Commey Otoo widely known as Mr Drew has revealed how he felt after missing out in the Male Vocalist of the Year category at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

According to him, he felt disappointed when he found out that he couldn’t make the nominees list for the Male Vocalist of the Year category.

He made this known in a recent submission he had with the renowned show host, Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.

In his submission, he said; “I think I should have been in the Album/EP of the Year category, Male Vocalist of the Year and Artiste of the Year.

I was surprised I wasn’t able to make it to the Male Vocalist of the Year. I am looking forward to greater things.

I feel there’s more I can do. I am not really bothered by not being nominated in some of the categories. I don’t think it’s a problem. If I don’t win any award, it wouldn’t be a problem.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.