Divorce only exposes your weakness – Empress Gifty says as she shares a throwback picture ahead of TREC 2022

Empress Gifty has shared that divorce is a personal decision that exposes your weakness and does not make you a superman as some people think.

Empress Gifty is a divorcee who found love again in politician Hopson Adorye and is currently married to him, going back in time and sharing some throwback photos of herself compared to who she is today, she said divorce only brings out one’s weakness.

According to her, divorce is not a generally accepted norm but rather it’s a personal decision you make and it doesn’t make you a superman but ends up exposing your weakness which you have to work on.

We believe Empress Gifty worked on her weakness that her divorced exposed and today she’s happy and looking beautiful and happy in her marriage based on photos and videos we have seen online.

Just as she said, divorce is not encouraged by society or acceptable norm but then if that will give you back your life and not make you die of depression or any form of abuse, then you can go ahead and go through it but bear in mind it will only expose your weakness which you need to work on.

