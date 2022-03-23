Nana Aba Anamoah & Abeiku Santana express disappointment at VGMA board for Kofi Kinaata, Fameye snub from AoY category

Renowned Media personalities, Nana Aba Anamoah & Abeiku Santana have chastised the VGMA board for omitting Kofi Kinaata and Fameye from the Artist of the Year category.

Abeiku Santana intimated that Fameye and Kofi Kinaata deserved to be selected for the Artist of the Year nomination of this year’s VGMA but for reasons best known to the Charter House Board they snubbed the artistes.

In his submission, he said: “So, Charter House and VGMA, in what way have Kofi Kinaata and Fameye wronged you? Charterhouse, organizers of VGMAs, I’m asking how they have wronged you.

What have they done to the extent that they weren’t nominated for the Artiste of the Year category? Keep doing that.

“Keep being selective and unfair to these artists and continue to nominate your friends and acquaintances. Anytime it Is time for these two artists to be rewarded, they don’t get it.

Just look at their works. Look how hard they have worked. Are you being fair at all? Your reward is in the hands of Shatta Wale.”

Reacting to the post, Nana Aba Anamoah slid under the comment section and expressed her dissatisfaction with the nominations.

She revealed that she is shocked to the bone by the snub of the two artistes who have worked their asses off this year. She wrote: I am shocked to the bone!!!

