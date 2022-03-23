I never made “Ghanaian Youth are lazy” comment – KK Fosu

Singer KK Fosu, has issued a press release to rebuff purported statements that seemingly revealed his disgust for the nonchalant attitudes of the youth of Ghana.

These statements, which where attributed to him, alleged he had stated that the Ghanaian youth are lazy and as such should stop complaining about the hardships prevailing in the country.

This, the ‘Sudwe’ singer didn’t take kindly to. He has vigourously denied these allegations as untrue and an intentional slight on his hard earned reputation.

Known for his numerous hit songs including Oga, which he did to cement and amplify his instrumental role in making Samini (then Batman) a star, KK Fosu is a certified Ghanaian music icon.

Full Press Release

My attention has been drawn to publications in the media circles purporting statements made with regard to the headline above.

I want to reiterate that I never made those comments in the said interview which is targeted at making me unpopular.

Let me place on record that I received a call from someone from Kastle FM in Cape Coast for an interview during my European tour.

l initially refuted to grant the interview because I have never heard about such a radio station.

I wish to categorically state that I am being misquoted in order to destroy my hard earned reputation.

I have great respect for the Ghanaian Youth and would not say any to demotivate their efforts during these hard times our country is going through.

I am aware of the undeniable fact that COVID-19, increment in prices of fuel, among other factors has brought severe hardship to the hardworking youth of country and I would be the last person to call any Ghanaian lazy

I urge my fans to disregard the false publications.

END.

