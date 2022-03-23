Dream Wings! Fly high on this new drill song by Scott Ely

Fast-rising act, Scott Michael Ely, known within Showbiz circles as Scott Ely, a proud Ghanaian from Jamasi, is out with a whopping drill banger; Dream Wings.

Being a man with many hats, the singer, rapper, entertainment influencer, record producer, and life influencer pours out his heart on this record to ensure listeners are taken on a Rollercoaster of love.

Seep through the hard-hitting basslines and synchronized drill beats that grant a base for the easily memorable lines that fans could easily sing along to.

Get interactive with Scott across his socials and subscribe to his YouTube channel as well.

‘Dream Wings’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally. Fly high and fall deeply in love with this tune!

