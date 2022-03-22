Shatta Wale eulogized by Kojo Antwi; gets court case adjourned for failure to show up

fbpx
Shatta Wale has been hailed by Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi for his feature with Beyoncé although the industry couldn’t capitalize on it & he has had his court case adjourned.

Highlife Legend, Kojo Antwi has bewailed about the fact that Ghanaians failed to see Shatta Wale’s collaboration with Beyoncé as a win and an advantage for the entire country, hence the country never benefitted from that international deal.

According to him, Ghanaians and musicians only saw the international collaboration as a win for only Shatta Wale, thereby failing to grab opportunities relating to the deal to elevate the Ghanaian music industry.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, the highlife veteran insinuated that the leaders and industry players in the Ghanaian music industry should have carefully utilized that collaboration to shoot the music industry to higher heights.

“Beyoncé’s team chose Shatta to do a collabo and took three songs, if I’m not mistaken, from guilty beats. That was a great move for Ghana not just for Shatta and guilty beats. Our attitude was like, is it not just Shatta who has got the opportunity to make money for himself?⁠, he said.

“The policymakers should have seen that this is a move that has created a crucial opening to push other musicians onto the global scene. We keep getting these channels coming our way but sometimes we kill it with politics,”⁠ he added.

As a reminder, Shatta Wale still holds the record as the only Ghanaian musician with the biggest international collabo after he was featured on Beyoncé’s “Already” song off her “Lion King” album.

Also, the court case involving the popular Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah who is widely known as Shatta Wale has been adjourned once again.

It could be recalled that the musician is standing trial in an Accra Circuit Court after he caused fear and panic with a claim that he has been shot.

The court adjourned the case after the lawyer of the musician, Jerry Avenogbo asked the court to grant him and his client the wish.

The lawyer made this known in a recent submission with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and he stated that his client was out of the jurisdiction.

In his submission, he said; “I officially wrote to inform the court of my client’s inability to be in present.”

