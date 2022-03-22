Sarkodie holds Rapperholic in the dessert!

Sarkodie took to the Dubai desert yesterday, making him the first African artist to host a full concert in the UAE desert, made possible by CEEK.

Sarkodie took to the desert under beaming sunlight, opening with ‘Illuminati’, leading into ‘Rollies and Cigars’, he continued his charged performances, right through to finishing with ‘Adonai’ which is taken off of his Sarkology album.

Known for rapping in his native language, Sarkodie is considered a multifaceted rapper with over 200 million streams and has earned over 100 awards such as the first winner of BET’S Best International Flow in 2019, Vodafone Ghana Music Award for ‘Artist of The Decade’.

He was also honoured by the Afrobeats Music Awards for his outstanding contribution to the growth and development of African music globally.

You can have a front row experience for Sarkodie’s Rapperholic22 in the desert via ceek.com, the 360 VR experience can be viewed via CEEK’s virtual reality headset, you can also access the Sarkodie experience in 2D via your laptop and phone.

