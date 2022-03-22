Nigerians treat Ghanaian artiste as a normal person – Yaw Tog on AFRIMMA experience

Ghanaian rapper, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, well known as Yaw Tog has spoken about the treatment they had when they visited Nigeria for the AFRIMMA Awards.

The 8th edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) was held on December 12th, 2021. The main aim of the awards event is to celebrate African music and African music artists and the body has consistently uplifted African music on the world stage since its inception.

According to the “Sore” hitmaker, Nigerians treated him and his female colleague Gyakie and Kofi Jamar like ordinary people and not as celebs.

“Nigerians don’t treat Ghanaian artistes like their main artistes, they treat you as a normal person. You can’t be treated like Davido or Burna Boy there”, he told Y 107.9 FM’s Kojo Manuel during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show.

“When we went there, they treated us differently, everything was normal compared to Ghana where I would have received some special treatment. Things were hard there”, he added.

Yaw Tog is out with a new amapiano tune titled “Azul”, and he featured Bad Boy Timz. Azul is one of the new singles released by the rapper as he is currently on a media tour promoting the new song which features the Nigerian act, Bad Boy Timz.

