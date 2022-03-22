Larruso earns double nominations at 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2022 (VGMA)

New young Ghanaian artist, Larruso has once again earned two nominations at the 23rd Vodadone Ghana Music Awards 2022 in two distinct categories, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year and Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year respectively.

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 through an online and announcement event televised by TV3 Ghana, the dancehall crooner earned double nominations “Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year” and “Reggae /Dancehall Song of the Year” respectively.

Larruso earned a slot in the “Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year” category alongside Stonebwoy, Samini and Epixode.

The Beatz Dakay produced single, “New Gen” off his 8-track debut Extended Play album, New Gen, secured him a slot in “Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year” alongside Stonebwoy’s “1Gad” and “Greedy Men”, Samini and Efya’s “Picture”, KiDi’s “Touch It” and Epixode’s “Odeshie”.

“New Gen” b Larruso is a modern dancehall song that affirms every youth from the ghetto to maintain a tunnel focus on living a memorable life. Listen to “New Gen” by Larruso below;

Larruso is currently out with his new single titled “Send Dem” produced by Beatz Dakay which will be complimented with an official video scheduled for release on March 25, 2022 via his official YouTube page, Larruso Official.

Larruso is focused on experimenting with music and also connecting cultures through his sound. Congratulations to Larruso on his nomination and best of luck to him.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.