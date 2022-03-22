I laughed when I saw Ras Kuuku’s comments, people will always have their issues – Joe Mettle reacts

VGMA 2022 nominee, Joe Mettle has reacted to Ras Kuuku’s comments in relation to his Artiste of the Year nomination & what he did when he saw the comments.

It could be recalled that the list for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) was released some days ago.

Immediately after the list was released, Ras Kuuku shared his concerns and one of the concerns is Joe Mettle being in the Artiste of the Year category.

Reacting to Ras Kuuku’s comments in a recent submission on Hitz FM on Tuesday, March 22, he said;

“I actually didn’t file for Artiste of the Year nomination. My manager handled that. I think that’s why it came as a surprise to me.

I think I saw a comment when someone said if the award belongs to me or so. There’s a criteria for which they use to nominate musicians and if the organizers think you fit a certain category, you will definitely be nominated.

There are a lot of things that are happening, but not out there. Regardless, they are there. I saw Ras Kuuku’s comments about my nomination. I laughed when I saw it actually. He shouldn’t worry.

People will always have their issues, so if you are always concerned about them, your whole life will be about them.”

