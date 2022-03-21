Pappy Kojo blames a ‘Delilah’ as reason for split with Joey B; exposes Mr Eazi for snubbing him!

One of the remarkable influencers of the Ghanaian Hip hop culture, Jason Gaisie aka Pappy Kojo has opened up on his rift between himself, Joey B & Mr Eazi.

Pappy Kojo and Joey B used to be one of the closest pals in the industry. The two collaborated and dropped a banger until 2019.

Many people kept wondering what might have broken the friendship between the two close friends.

After a few years into their rift, the Fante rapper has comment on the cause of their break up. Speaking in a phone conversation with Emmanuel ‘Firestick’ Sandyman dubbed “The Real Is Back”, he disclosed that their separation happened due to a woman he described as ” Delilah”.

This comes after the host questioned him if a woman was the cause of their separation. Responding to the host, Pappy Kojo said he knows the Genesis of their problem is about a woman. However, he refused to let the identity of the lady known.

“I know it’s about a girl, but I haven’t snatched anyone’s girlfriend. If I fuck someone’s girlfriend, let’s do it the traditional way. I’m ready,” he said.

Furthermore, he has heavily lambasted Nigerian musician, Oluwatosin Ajibade who is known as Mr Eazi.

He heavily lambasted the Nigerian musician in a recent submission he had on a Twitter space organized by Emmanuel Sandyman who is known as Fire Stick.

Per the conversation, it seems he wanted a feature with Mr Eazi, however, the Nigerian musician refused and also used some inappropriate words on him.

Reacting to it, he recounted how he helped Mr Eazi in 2014 adding that he featured on his (Mr Eazi) song without even knowing who Mr Eazi was because at that time he was an upcoming musician.

This comes after the two individuals were involved in some hit tracks including AKWAABA and Bankulize.

It seems after these tracks, their relationship has really gone bad since Pappy Kojo indicated in the video that Mr Eazi told him to come play with his joystick.

Haha ⁦@mistameister⁩ you dey Kai when you Dey beg me to bring Eazi on after my shows & stay with him & perform cos nobody knew his songs ? Your boy say make I suck ein dick now like my name be somebody I know wey I no wan mention ein name haha pic.twitter.com/tBGjIbNR5f — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 20, 2022

