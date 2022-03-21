fbpx
An all-round Queen! Congratulations!

Gyakie Graduates!

VGMA 2022 nominee, Jackline Acheampong known in showbiz as Gyakie has graduated with a BSc in Business Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology.

The sensational musician shared these lovely photos on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

As a caption to the photos, she wrote;

“The sound has graduated ”

Check out the photos below;

The post she made got some reactions from social media users. Some of these reactions are;

@iam_roseboy – Congrats to my celebrity crush it’s our win 

@Wasark_Lavezy – Congratulations but I really love what am seeing

@abdul_hollison – Lovely  and congrats as well

@elbeebala – Congratulations
New Era begins
Oya drop something for us plz

