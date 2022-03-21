Eva Maria thrills fans at the Coke Zero Launch

Singer Eva Maria, over the weekend scattered the Coca Cola Zero Gravity show with a performance that got the audience desiring for more.

Headlined by Stonebwoy, the Coca Cola Zero Gravity show was held to launch the new and improved recipe of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

In one exciting moment during her performance of Scatter, a visibly entertained fan got onto the stage to wriggle merrily with Eva Maria.

This was the evidence needed to show how much of a performance the singer put in when she got on the stage.

