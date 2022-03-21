Does the awards scheme belong to Joe Mettle? Which of his songs matches up to Fameye’s ‘Praise’? – Ras Kuuku quizzes

Reggae/Dancehall act, Kojo Kurankye, aka Ras Kuuku, has ridiculed Joe Mettle’s nomination in the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’ category.

According to the singer, Hiplife artiste, Fameye is a befitting nominee for the category considering the success of his work in the year under review.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, “what at all did Joe Mettle do this year to earn a nomination in the Artiste of the Year category? Which of Joe Mettle’s songs can match up to Fameye’s ‘Praise’? Tell me,” he quizzed Andy Dosty.

“All the artistes in the Artiste of the Year category did well last year, but Joe Mettle. All the music bloggers and fans want to know what he actually did for him to be there,” he continued.

This comes after the “Kpagum Style” hit-maker made on a post on Facebook on Sunday, questioning the Ghanaian music industry, whether the Ghana Music Award scheme belonged to the “Bo Noo Ni” hitmaker.

‘Joe Mettle did nothing to merit Artiste of the Year nomination’ – Ras Kuuku

Interestingly, Ras Kuuku believes the Academy and Board of VGMA are bias when it comes to the former Soul Winners lead singer.

Surprisingly enough, the PUOM President claims he did not know who Joe Mettle was, until the artiste won the VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ in 2017.

“Me, Kojo Korankye, I didn’t know Joe Mettle until he won the Artiste of the Year award. I never knew him. I didn’t know any of his songs. That’s the fact,” he disclosed.

Asked whether he listened to gospel songs, Kuuku responded “I do not have to listen to gospel songs in order to know which one is a hit.”

Even though Kuuku was rooting for Joe Mettle to be replaced with Fameye in the Artiste of the Year category, he argued for himself that, his song, “Fakye”, although was submitted for nomination for the Record of the Year category, it didn’t earn a selection, irrespective of it being a hit in his perspective.

Speaking on the possible reasons he thinks “Fakye” was not nominated, “my song [Fakye] should have been nominated. Why? Was it because the song was bashing politicians?

Definitely, some of the board members belong to NDC and NPP. Regardless, we need to put the politicians on their toes,” he stressed.

Be that as it may, Ras Kuuku lauded the “Ye Obua Mi” singer for being an excellent composer and a good artiste.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.