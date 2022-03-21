Abladzo Kwame desires some ‘Little Enjoyment’

Abladzo Kwame is out with ‘Little Enjoyment’, a single that was inspired during the height of the pandemic and its effects on humanity.

He hinted in an interview that, “everything came to a halt, dreams and hearts were shattered and although we were all locked up in our homes, we still wanted some little enjoyment.

“Even though the world was changing, we still had to enjoy. Life is short”.

The song can be classified as a mid-tempo groove and a suitable play anytime of the day.

He is one of the few musicians who blends his indigenous mother-tongue in his artistry. This is an exciting piece from a Hip-Hop oriented artiste and demonstrates his versatility.

The instrumentation was produced by Zuzjey, a Nigerian producer and mixed and mastered by award-winning producer Unkle Beatz. It was recorded at CMG Studios in Adenta, Accra.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.