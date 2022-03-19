fbpx
Top Stories

VGMA 2022 full list of Nominess

Get to know who got selected in what category!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago

We bring to you an hourly update of the ongoing unveiling of nominees for the 23rd edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (2022 VGMA).

The awards scheme is designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.

It’s been duly tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana and this years’ edition marks over two decades of honouring deserving creatives in the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.

Best Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste

Afrobeats / Afropop Artiste

Best Afrobeats Song

Best Afropop Song

Video of the Year

Best Gospel Song

Best Highlife Song

Best Highlife Artiste

Best Hiplife Song

Album/EP of the Year

Songwriter of the Year

Best Hiphop Song

Best Reggae / Dancehall Song

Male Vocal Performance of the Year

Female Vocal Performance of the Year

Collaboration of the Year

International Collaboration of the Year

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Keche Joshua jovially releases price list to friends who want him to visit due to hike in fuel cost!

Keche Joshua jovially releases price list to friends who want him to visit due to hike in fuel cost!

3 days ago
Sarkodie & team hosted at UK's University of Oxford; tweets on how he'll evade fuel hikes when he drops down

Sarkodie & team hosted at UK’s University of Oxford; tweets on how he’ll evade fuel hikes when he drops down

4 days ago
The roof was on fire! Literally! Reggie Rockstone's Django bar saved by timely intervention of Ghana Fire Service!

The roof was on fire! Literally! Reggie Rockstone’s Django bar saved by timely intervention of Ghana Fire Service!

4 days ago
The Legend of King Bruce!

The Legend of King Bruce!

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker