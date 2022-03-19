VGMA 2022 full list of Nominess

We bring to you an hourly update of the ongoing unveiling of nominees for the 23rd edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (2022 VGMA).

The awards scheme is designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.

It’s been duly tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana and this years’ edition marks over two decades of honouring deserving creatives in the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.

Best Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste

Afrobeats / Afropop Artiste

Best Afrobeats Song

Best Afropop Song

Video of the Year

Best Gospel Song

Best Highlife Song

Best Highlife Artiste

Best Hiplife Song

Album/EP of the Year

Songwriter of the Year

Best Hiphop Song

Best Reggae / Dancehall Song

Male Vocal Performance of the Year

Female Vocal Performance of the Year

Collaboration of the Year

International Collaboration of the Year

