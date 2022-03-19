Chemphe inserts eye-popping audiovisuals for latest Gospel Afrobeat tune; Conqueror

Sensational Ghanaian gospel singer, Chemphe has released the official music video of his faith-inspiring song “Conqueror” which is available now on YouTube and can be viewed below.

The beautiful Afrobeat song inspires faith in a listener, reiterating the fact that Christ who is the conqueror overall lives in us, making us overcomers in all things as well.

The song brings hope, shifting attention to the fact that, in spite of what we go through on a daily basis, we are still conquerors.

The danceable and head-nodding groove creates the mood and body movement. Also, the perfect vocal diversity from the gospel star makes the song come alive.

Chemphe, the one time Pan-African R&B artiste who has received the call to lead many to Christ is very dynamic in his music delivery and he is behind great songs such as “Medo Yesu“, “Wo Ko (Your Battle)“, “Freedom (The Blood, Grace & Spirit)“.

Chemphe is relentless in the faith, calling as well as the music ministry in the quest to reach out to the lost through a variety or different sub-genres of the gospel music.

The video of “Conqueror” is a smashing beauty and well-coordinated one. Follow chemphe on the following Social Media platforms;

Facebook – Chemphe

Instagram – Israel_Chemphe

Twitter – Chemphe

Youtube – Chemphe

