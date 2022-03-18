ADOMcwesi set for a debut double single release, This Is Gospel & Good Regardless, on March 25!

Ghanaian Gospel has a new sound & face to it- Emmanuel Adom Ghansah, stage named, ADOMcwesi who is ready with a debut double single release, This Is Gospel & Good Regardless, on March 25.

Debuting unto the music scene with a song that seeks to encapsulate what Gospel music truly stands for, this fast rising act will sweep you off your feet and plunge you into a divine ascension till you feel the breathe of God on your skin.

Recorded live at the Levites Studio, the song dubbed, This Is Gospel, speaks volumes of who Jesus is and gives the listener enough room to worship.

Moreover, Good Regardless is ADOMcwesi’s personal testimony of his dealings with God.

Seated upon a timeless Motown swing, the song is heavy on deep lyrics and inspiring biblical rhetoric that will uplift your spirit no matter the ditch you find yourself in.

Recorded at the Agape Carnival Rooftop Edition by Akesse Brempong, this song is just a tip of the entire iceberg of the gifted songwriting style of Gospel’s newest sensation.

He has several medleys and covers to his name already including GAM (Gospel Afrobeat Mashup) & Woyaya (Osibisa Gospel Edit) all readily available across all digital platforms.

