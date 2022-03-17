But for God! MOGmusic recounts struggles as an artiste ahead of New Wine concert this Sunday!

Convener of the upcoming New Wine concert this Sunday 20th March at the Oil Dome, Royalhouse Chapel, MOG Music has recounted how he almost gave up on music.

According to him, he had thoughts of quitting music after facing several blockers and he made this known in a recent interview with Cookie Tee on TV3 Newday.

In his submission, he said;

“I was going to give up. I was worn out. I had literally given out everything, and I thought that that was it. I thought there was nothing I could do. Everything in me was gone. At that moment, the human instincts kicked in and just told me to give up.

Saying am grateful will be an understatement. God Richly bless you for your support Honorable https://t.co/SGalk8EQtk — MOGmusic (@MOGmusic_) March 17, 2022

I have received prophecies that God has called me into ministry, and it was very frustrating how it wasn’t happening. Sometimes I say, why is God revealing things to people, and I’m not experiencing it.

In my lowest moments, the pillar that held me was my church. My pastor was there for me. I need to be honest.

. @Donnieradio with @MOGmusic_

This Sunday at the Oil Dome, Royal House Chapel, Accra-Ghana. Get your tickets via *389*777# and don't miss out. See you there 💥💥#NewWineConcert pic.twitter.com/9iJiXW5cYk — Wildout Ghana (@TeamWildout) March 15, 2022

He gave me a platform; he gave me a support system to help me in my lowest moments until the time I was able to get up on my feet and do things on my own. I really have to give that credit to my pastor.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.