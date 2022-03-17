‘Bad Gurl’ NellaMich makes bad men scream with latest single!

Ghanaian singer Nellamich is out with a new single titled “Bad Gurl”, a dancehall tune that is set to blaze the down floor.

The song follows her collaboration with Teflon Flexx titled Brown Sugar. “Bad Gurl is a love song but I also embrace my feminine power on the record,” Nellamich said.

The song is her first single of 2022, and her team plans to keep dropping back-to-back singles to solidify her space in the industry.

Nellamich is a budding Ghanaian female artist, who set to lighten up the female space in the Ghanaian music industry with her listenable voice and strong personality.

Nelamich, who describes herself as an aspiring queen of Afrobeat, is the first child of her parents and is currently a student of the University of Professional Studies offering marketing as a degree course.

Listen to Bad Gurl by Nellamich.

About Nellamich

The ‘future queen has been interested in music since her childhood, she drew inspiration from Celine Dion’s song, titled; my heart will go on, and, Whitney Houston’s song, titled ‘nothing’, and more; these are legendary icons that really inspired in her career in music.

Nellamich’s journey in music started from the Church as a chorister, where her talent was greatly utilized in gospel songs, and later on joined the school choir.

Her first recorded gospel song was titled God is here, unfortunately, it couldn’t be pushed on the market, but she did a couple of other songs as well.

She, unfortunately, lost her father at age 4, so her mother stood in to take care of her and her sibling.

She was single-handedly raised by an inspiring hard-working mother who wouldn’t settle for less. She is a goal-getter and an achiever. She loves her mother’s determination; “in fact, she is my mentor,” she said.

Coming into the music scene as a student, Nellamich see both music and education as her priority but she is ready to make it big in both achievements, “if you set your priority right, things are likely to work out, but it entails hard work and dedication, and sacrifices, choosing which priority matter most to me.”

(Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh)

