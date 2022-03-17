As A Boy: Click Huus preaches modesty on new song

Kumerican rapper Click Huus, has released his debut street banger he titles “As A Boy” to kick off the year 2022 with.

“As A Boy” is about not faking a lavish lifestyle, especially on social media, but about working very hard and being patient with one’s hustle in order to become a top guru in one’s game.

The song goes on to give profound advice to all music lovers around the world.

The song was produced by Show Down as the video was Directed and Shot by Mysta Bruce And Son Of Jacob

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.