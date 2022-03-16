SuMoMi! Kwame Yesu to release new music on 18th March

Rebo Tribe artist Kwame Yesu is set to release his first major single for the year ‘SuMoMi‘ on the 18th of March.

After successfully having a good year with his singles, “Anadwo” feat. Kimilist and Black Sherif and “Bam”, the Hip-Hop and Afrobeats star is diversifying his discography with this new highlife infused tune.

The upcoming single “SuMoMi”is a ‘Ga’( one of the local dialects spoken in Ghana) phrase which directly translates to English as ‘come and love me’. Just as the title states SuMoMi is an expression of love.

Kwame Yesu

Kwame Yesu has been in a good space where he draws inspiration from his newly found muse; which gave him the urge to create this magic to share with the world.

SuMoMi was produced by Iyke Parker and Mix & Mastered by Mantse Chills.

Pre Save link: https://ffm.to/kwameyesu-sumomi

Kwame Yesu has been consistent and passionate about his craft since 2017 when he decided to make music professionally. In 2017 Astro Nyame initiated a hub Co-founded with his partner Jay “THEBOYZCLB.”

For creatives from different backgrounds; artists, producers, fashion, etc. To collaborate and put out a clothing line and organize music & art concerts aimed to push the Ghanaian music scene forward.

Instagram: @kwame_ysu

Twitter: @kwame_ysu

Youtube: kwameyesu

Tiktok: @kwame_ysu

