Stonebwoy & Alpha Blondy spotted on set of visuals for 1993 reggae hit; Jerusalem remix

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
As earlier reported, Ghana’s Stonebwoy & legendary Alpha Blondy are on set shooting visuals for the remix of the1993 reggae hit single; Jerusalem.

Earlier this year, Alpha Blondy- real name Seydou Kone revealed that he has recruited the Ghanaian Dancehall great to do justice to the song and was wholly happy about it.

Stonebwoy also confirmed this new development in a series of videos he shared on his social media platforms while updating fans on how things could go down.

Evidently, the song and the corresponding video would drop at the same time after the duo was spotted putting finishing touches on the visual interpretation of the song.

