Skrewfaze injects a 56-track double album of all his hits on March 25 dubbed; The Classics Vol. 1 & 2!

After heeding to complaints from his fans about their inability to find any of his classic songs online, versatile artist Skrewfaze is finally releasing all of his hits plus some unreleased material recorded over a span of almost 20 years titled, ‘THE CLASSICS VOL. 1 & 2’.

Music lovers are in for a treat as the release comes in two volumes, with 28 songs on each album. This makes it a total of 56 songs covering a cocktail of genres/styles – Hiplife, Highlife, Afrobeats, Francophone, Dancehall, Gospel, Jama, Afropop, AfroFusion, Afropop, etc.

The albums have a lot of features including Shatta Wale, Castro, Kofi Nti, Luta, Captain Planet, Shilo, She, Motia, Honoree, Pino, Spankybeatz, etc.

Some of the producers captured on these albums are Appietus, Wei Ye Oteng, JQ, SugarTone, Qwik Action, Giggs Beatz, Master Garzy, ODB, Skillis Beatz, Kin Dee, Gideon, Prince K, Connect Afrique, Dikoder, Paa Kess, Chapter Beatz, and many more.

Skrewfaze feels very excited about these developments, especially as it is a precursor to the scheduled release of two brand new albums this year.

It does not appear Skrewfaze is slowing down anytime soon. His current team must be doing something right, with all these string of releases coming up this year.

Information also gathered is that, Skrewfaze will be embarking on a mini tour with his Consynment Band both in Ghana and abroad, to touch base with his fans, promote his music and to further promote his brand.

Skrewfaze – The Classics Vol. 1 & 2 will be available on all digital stores on 25th March 2022. Pre-save links already active;

