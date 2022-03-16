Keche Joshua jovially releases price list to friends who want him to visit due to hike in fuel cost!

Ace rapper and one half of the Keche music duo, Joshua Kojo Ampah, widely known as Keche Joshua has lamented about the increase in fuel prices in the country.

This comes after the government of Ghana increased the prices of fuel in the country. Many Ghanaians have complained about the new prices in the system as the government is being chastised by the citizens for better and more convenient prices.

According to the rapper, anyone who wishes to invite him over must have a very good reason for doing so, else there is absolutely no way he will make any attempts of driving all over to the place for no reason.

In a self-recorded video he posted on his IG page, Keche Joshua stated his reasons saying the fuel prices have insanely skyrocketed in the country, hence he wishes not to embark on any needless adventure if the discussion is of no importance.

He gave an alternative that anyone who wishes to see him regardless of whether the meeting is important or not must be willing to send him an amount of GHc150 for fuel before asking him to come over.

