D-Black chastises government over economic hardships & fuel price hikes!

Krom ay3 shi!

D-Black chastises government over economic hardships & fuel price hikes!
Photo Credit: Manuel Photography

Desmond Blackmore known popularly as D-Black has called out the government of Ghana on the harsh economic conditions and fuel price hikes being faced currently.

The hardship in Ghana has drawn out celebrities who are being blunt about the challenges faced by the people of Ghana.

He insists that the government did not promise the people hardship like it’s currently happening.

D-Black talks about the rise in the cost of living and the fact that it keeps skyrocketing each passing day.

His tweet draws government’s attention to the pressing needs of the people and the hell Ghanaians are going through to survive the hardship.

“Town make hard ooo. Naaaa. Government ain’t helping the people like promised. There are no jobs, there are no incentives for the lower class, the economy isn’t doing well on numerous fronts, the cedi is depreciating soo fast, the people are going through it,” he said in a tweet.

