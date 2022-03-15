fbpx
The roof was on fire! Literally! Reggie Rockstone’s Django bar saved by timely intervention of Ghana Fire Service!

It was during a night vigil for his Late DJ & friend Rab Bakari!

Following a vigil held in honor of the memory of Late Ghanaian hip-life pioneer & DJ for Reggie Rockstone at his Django bar, there was a fire outbreak.

According to reports, the artist was holding a night vigil for his close friend Rab Bakari who passed on a few days ago.

Rab Bakari was a renowned entrepreneur, music producer, and culture expert who was regarded as a pioneering figure in hiplife.

It was reported that J Rab Bakari died on Sunday, March 6 during Ghana’s 65th-anniversary celebration after he drowned in Busia Beach.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb, Reggie Rockstone confirmed that his bar was gutted with fire after he held a memorial service for his friend Rab Bakari.

He however disclosed that with the swift intervention of the Ghana fire service and some people present, they were able to control the fire before it could do any damage.

“Yes my roof was hazed by the fire but the fire service came in on time. They were swift and the fire has been quenched.

Currently, we’re fixing some patches in the ceiling but everything is under control. No casualties.. nothing really major”, he said.

