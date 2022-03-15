fbpx
Top Stories

Stonebwoy chosen for a remix of Alpha Blondy’s viral smash hit single; Jerusalem

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Stonebwoy chosen for a remix of Alpha Blondy's viral smash hit single; Jerusalem
Photo Credit: Stonebwoy /Twitter

Stonebwoy will be featuring on the global hit single “Jerusalem” composed by the legendary Reggae star, Alpha Blondy.

This comes right after the Bhim Nation President was asked by a female fan to bless their speakers with a remix version of his “Run Go” song with the veteran Ivorian reggae star, Alpha Blondy.

Stonebwoy assured the fan and all music lovers of a possible collaboration with Alpha Blondy or any other top Reggae superstar on his “Run Go” remix.

Well, it seems Stonebwoy is already putting works in place to secure the collaboration deal with Alpha Blondy as he gets featured on Alpha’s global hit single, “Jerusalem”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Jehovah by Epixode feat. Stonebwoy

Lyrics: Jehovah by Epixode feat. Stonebwoy

27th January 2022
Jehovah by Epixode & Stonebwoy

Video: Jehovah by Epixode & Stonebwoy

26th January 2022
King Promise & Stonebwoy booked for Afro Nation Puerto Rico this March!

King Promise & Stonebwoy booked for Afro Nation Puerto Rico this March!

22nd January 2022
Stonebwoy sparks reactions after tweet about January; dared by Rex Omar after receiving 300% increase in royalties by GHAMRO

Stonebwoy sparks reactions after tweet about January; dared by GHAMRO’s Rex Omar after receiving 300% increase in royalties

17th January 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker