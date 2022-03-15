Stonebwoy chosen for a remix of Alpha Blondy’s viral smash hit single; Jerusalem

Stonebwoy will be featuring on the global hit single “Jerusalem” composed by the legendary Reggae star, Alpha Blondy.

This comes right after the Bhim Nation President was asked by a female fan to bless their speakers with a remix version of his “Run Go” song with the veteran Ivorian reggae star, Alpha Blondy.

Stonebwoy assured the fan and all music lovers of a possible collaboration with Alpha Blondy or any other top Reggae superstar on his “Run Go” remix.

From UK to Cote d'Ivoire – again, meeting with renowned reggae icon Alpha Blondy.



– The Ivorian musician reveals he has some unreleased works, including the remix of his global single "Jerusalem", with @stonebwoy. 🇬🇭🇨🇮💫⭐️ pic.twitter.com/qVpwlVc6PN — Burniton Music Group® (@BurnitonMSG) March 14, 2022

Well, it seems Stonebwoy is already putting works in place to secure the collaboration deal with Alpha Blondy as he gets featured on Alpha’s global hit single, “Jerusalem”.

