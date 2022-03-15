Sarkodie & team hosted at UK’s University of Oxford; tweets on how he’ll evade fuel hikes when he drops down

Sarkodie has been making the most out of his stay abroad after being featured as a panelist at the world renowned ivy league University of Oxford & has commented on the fuel crisis.

From music to being a major influence on the youth, musician, Michael Owusu Addo, who is popularly known as Sarkodie, has shared photos of his visit to the Oxford University in the UK.

The award-winning rapper along with his team which included DJ Mensah was captured at the University of Oxford campus for what looked like a seminar.

Sarkodie shared some pictures on his official Twitter account with the caption, “Oxford university earlier today” on March 13, 2022.

In some of the photographs disseminated by the rapper, he looked casually fashionable as he was spotted sitting with two unidentified panellists for a discussion.

The dialogue ended with the rapper marking the day with a group photograph while he rocked an all-black attire with a white and red sneaker.

Sarkodie’s engagement at Oxford University is one of the many appearances he has been involved in since his arrival in the UK.

On March 6, 2022, the ‘Adonai’ hitmaker made a surprise appearance at the O2 Indigo Arena to support KiDi and Kuami Eugene at their sold-out concert.

He added in an interview that he would have travelled anywhere in the world just to throw his weight behind the two award-winning artistes signed to Lynx Entertainment.

Furthermore, the award-winning rapper has revealed that he will be staying indoors when he finally arrives in Ghana from his trip abroad.

The rapper plans on doing this due to the rise in fuel prices in the country which has become major distress to most Ghanaians, especially motorists. The rise in transport fares has also been a key problem most Ghanaians are lamenting about presently.

Staying indoor when I touch down GH … Zoom calls only … #FuelPrices — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) March 15, 2022

For some reason, fuel prices in the country keep increasing and frankly, the majority of Ghanaians are not proud of it. The situation seems to have subjected many Ghanaians to distress as many keep chastising the Akufo Addo-led for this.

Well, Sarkodie who has been tagged as a sympathizer of the NPP has also revealed his plans adopted to suit and cushion him against the prices of fuel in the country.

According to him, he will be staying indoors and only be doing zoom calls with his business associates and other relatives when he touches down in Ghana.

He wrote; Staying indoor when I touch down GH … Zoom calls only … #FuelPrices

