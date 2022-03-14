Kelvynboy speaks on relationship with WizKid, his over 50 tattoos & life after ‘Down Flat’ hit

Currently Ghana’s chart topping artiste, Kelvyn Boy has revealed in an interview during his Nigeria tour how close he is to Wizkid, his tattoos & Down Flat hit single.

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Kelvynboy has revealed that he use to find it very irritating when people draw a comparison between him and the Nigerian Afrobeat maestro, Wizkid.

He said that from the beginning of his music career, he gets pissed off when fans compare him to Wizkid because he saw no similarities in what they do as musicians, nor does their music brand look the same.

Speaking in an interview on Plus TV Africa in Nigeria, Kelvynbiy stated that after a while, he realized there was nothing with him being compared to a legend like Wizkid.

He explained that he believes he was very good at what he was doing as a musician that was why he was being weighed up with the legendary Afrobeat crooner, Wizkid.

Speaking on his relationship with Wizkid, the “Down Flat” hitmaker said that he was astounded when he found out that Wizkid has been listening to him and following his music brand ever since he emerged into the scene.

He said that when he linked up with him in Nigeria, Wizkid heaped praises on him for some of his works and hit songs. He added that Wizkid’s comments on his music brand will actually help him accomplish more for himself musically.

Moreover, Kelvnboy said that within a period of about five years, he has been able to get about 50 tattoos on his body but he has personally not taken his time to count them, hence probably they might be more than 50.

Speaking in an interview on Plus TV Africa, Kelvynboy who is definitely a huge fan of art said he had his last one done on his hands. Well, we could probably be hoping he gets more artwork done on his body.

It is very common to see personalities having tattoos on their bodies. Mostly tattoos are meant to signify something or maybe show appreciation for something or someone. Some people have the faces of their loved ones tattooed on their bodies while others only have inscriptions done on their bodies.

Well, Kelvynboy did not really explain the reason behind getting these tattoos done on his body but we hope there is a good explanation for him to get 50 tattoos on his body.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.