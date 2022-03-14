fbpx
Dela Manuella employs Ceccy Twum on latest single; Thank You

Dela Manuella employs Ceccy Twum on latest single; Thank You
Photo Credit: Dela Manuella

The gosel diva Dela Manuella, has released an amazing song which features one of Ghana’s very own female vocal power house, Ceccy Twum called “Thank You”.

The song which centres on thanksgiving was birth from a place of gratitude to God for the many wonderful things he has done for us.

In an interview with the gospel diva, Dela Manuella stated that her main motive for recording and releasing such a song is to get Gods people to give him thanks anywhere and at anytime.

The Gospel Afro beat tune is currently available on all digital stores, and also available on YouTube.

