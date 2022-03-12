Rescue Me! Soronkomusic lets out a desperate plea to God on latest single

Ghanaian gospel singer Soronkomusic has debuted her very latest single and her first for the year 2022, a beautiful masterpiece titled “Rescue Me”.

The new single is available for streaming and download on all major music platforms

The prayerful song leads us into an atmosphere of supplication in the presence of God as we request a rescue from all unfavorable challenges of life and everything that seeks to pull us away from our purpose.

Rescue Me is a Psalm of King David Found In Psalms 31v14-15. RESCUE ME is a Call, a plea, a prayer, and an Outcry to God for His Help and His Help alone.

According to the ‘Onyame Ye’ singer, this song is inspired by Joel 2v32 ( “That Whosoever Calls On The Name Of The Lord, Shall Be Saved”.) and she believes it will be a great medium of impact to the body of Christ with tangible results.

About Soronkomusic

Maame Afia Soronko Serwah Agyeman Prempeh who goes by the stage name Soronkomusic, is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel artist. Soronko has always loved singing since she was a child and naturally sang in the school and church choir.

The Accra-Lagos-based gospel minister Soronko’s classically trained pipes transfer seamlessly into her heartfelt, powerful, and spiritually uplifting music.

Soronko’s fellowship in the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry‘s Campus Church as a student then at the University of Ghana, Legon Campus found her performing on the main stage as a worship leader.

In a world with so many confusing voices, Soronko is an inspiring role model for the youth, preaching Christ and His Kingdom through music. Her debut solo single, )Y3 NYAME was released on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Keep up with Soronko on Social Media via the following:

IG, FB, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok @soronkomusic

