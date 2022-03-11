Wendy Shay shows love for her motherland despite economic ‘Heat’!

Wendy Asiamah Addo, known in showbiz circles as Wendy Shay, has expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Ghanaians and prophesied over Ghana despite hardships.

The UBER DRIVER hitmaker sent out these lovely words to Ghanaians in a recent post she made on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

Sharing a video from a recent performance, she wrote;

“Thank you for believing in me.. it’s time to go to the next phase

Thank you Eastern Region ,Bunso Eco park

Thank you Ghana

#SHAYGANG”

Thank you for believing in me.. it’s time to go to the next phase 💥

Thank you Eastern Region ,Bunso Eco park

Thank you Ghana 🇬🇭 #SHAYGANG pic.twitter.com/RGqaGCil6v — Wendy Shay (@wendyshaygh) March 8, 2022

In an earlier post, she spoke highly of Ghana saying the country is about to be great to the point that the whole world would recognize her greatness.

The post she made reads;

“Ghana is a very Great country and the whole world will recognize her Greatness soon

She is about to produce World Wide Stars

Ghana is called Gold Coast for a reason

God bless our Motherland

#proudGoldCoaster ”

Ghana is a very Great country and the whole world will recognize her Greatness soon

She is about to produce World Wide Stars 🌟

Ghana is called Gold Coast for a reason

God bless our Motherland #proudGoldCoaster ✨🇬🇭 — Wendy Shay (@wendyshaygh) March 9, 2022

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.