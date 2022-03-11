Sarkodie CEEKs to leave footprints in the sands of time with concert on Dubai Desert!

History is about to repeat itself on the deserts of Dubai as Sarkodie has raised eyebrows with his new haircut, drip & sports car commercial.

This decorated musician has a taste for luxury and the finest things in life. No wonder he goes hard when it comes to his outfit, he always steps out in style!

Even on days where he keeps it on the low, be sure to spot Sark in top designer brands as seen in his visuals and posts ahead of his Dubai concert on the desert powered by CEEK.

As I said , a virtual concert on the desert would be dope!! SARKNATION hit up @CEEK to make this happen !!! 😊 we still out here pic.twitter.com/57WOk2WUqV — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) March 4, 2022

Sark in his latest video has got fans talking with others tagging him as Ghana’s ‘drip lord’ based on the effort he puts into his physical appearance.

The rapper who is currently in the United Kingdom on Thursday took to Instagram to share scenes from a photoshoot with fans. The snippets captured an entire crew assisting with the production.

Celebrity barber, Nikky before the shoot gave Sark a clean shave that made him look younger than his age.

The Sark Nation president rocked well-ironed white long sleeves and black pants that was made to perfectly fit his body.

As part of his signature, the rapper had in his left hand, a glass of wine he was caught sipping from.

A Twitter handler @miguelprynx just couldn’t have enough of the superstar. Reacting to the video he wrote: “Money stops nonsense ampa. Ewurade @sarkodie make fine. Money is very important in life. Get rich or die trying @50cent.”

Another fan, @DanyalChelsea noted that Sarkodie was causing ‘commotion’ on social media with his new look. Just hours after the video went viral, Twitter was buzzing with hashtag of Sarkodie.

Sarkodie makes Shatta wale look like some average artiste from nima 🤦‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/suhm5IKjoj — PRINCE KOJO TALOR (@princedavid_gh) March 10, 2022

He wrote: “Heeer @sarkodie now we the Sarknatives e over we sef.”

